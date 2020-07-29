MAC giving away free lipstick to celebrate National Lipstick Day

article

Makeup store MAC is giving away a free lipstick to celebrate National Lipstick Day.

The holiday, which is July 29, celebrates the one piece of makeup that can make or break any look.

The makeup store is giving away a free, full-sized lipstick with any purchase of $30 or more online.

You can pick between MAC's Amplified Lipstick in Dubonnet or Matte Lipstick in Marrakesh or Lady Danger

The deal ends today, so you'll need to be quick to take advantage of it.