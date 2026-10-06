Mableton appoints city's first police chief

The Brief The Mableton City Council voted unanimously 7-0 to appoint its first-ever chief of police. Dr. Anita Allen currently serves as police chief at Albany State University and brings more than 25 years of law enforcement leadership. She will oversee the design, staffing and rollout of the new agency, with full police operations targeted for June 1, 2027.



The City of Mableton appointed its first chief of police during a special-called city council meeting Tuesday night.

What we know:

The City Council approved Anita Allen's appointment in a 7-0 vote, marking a key milestone in establishing Mableton's municipal police force, city officials said.

According to the city, Allen brings over 25 years of law enforcement experience to the role. She currently serves as police chief at Albany State University, where she oversees campus safety, emergency management, E911 dispatch and criminal investigations across three campuses.

Her career includes leadership roles as public safety director and police chief at Fort Valley State University, and 12 years with the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office as a lieutenant, criminal investigator and public information officer, according to the news release.

City leaders noted that Allen made history as the first Black female president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. Officials added that she also serves on the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council and as chairwoman of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.

Allen holds a Doctor of Theology in Practical Theology from Andersonville Theological Seminary and is a graduate of the Police Academy at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, the city added.

What they're saying:

City leaders praised Allen's appointment, highlighting her background and leadership experience as vital for establishing the new department.

"Selecting our first police chief is one of the most critical decisions in shaping Mableton's future," Mayor Michael Owens said. "Dr. Allen brings a combination of extremely high standards, operational expertise, and a deeply rooted commitment to community-centered policing."

Public Safety Director Kerry Stallings praised Allen's experience in inter-agency coordination, emergency planning, and administration, stating he is confident the department "will set a benchmark for safety, professionalism, and community trust."

"Building a police department is a profound responsibility, and my priority will be establishing a culture of integrity, transparent communication, and dedicated service," Allen said in a statement.

What we don't know:

City officials have not specified Allen's exact start date in the coming weeks.

What's next:

Allen will assume her duties in the coming weeks to lead the design, staffing, and operational rollout of the new department, according to the city. Officials have set a target date of June 1, 2027, to launch full municipal police operations.