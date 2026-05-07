M is for Mental Health: 'Sesame Street' adds more online resources

The Brief Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind "Sesame Street," is expanding its lineup of free online emotional well-being resources just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month. The resources include videos and digital content to help children not just identify feelings, but also use them for social problem-solving. The emotional well-being resources are available in both English and Spanish.



May is Mental Health Awareness Month — and your childhood best friends want to make sure you and your family have the resources you need to thrive.

Sesame Workshop — which is the nonprofit behind "Sesame Street" — is expanding its lineup of free online emotional well-being resources, adding videos and digital content to help children not just identify their feelings, but also use them.

"We’ve been talking about feelings for a long time now," says Rocio Galarza, VP of education programs for Sesame Workshop. "We have a whole child curriculum, we know that’s so important for young kids. And this time we are able to expand, because now that we know the words for feelings…we’re capable of using them to solve some social problems."

Galarza says the new videos — including one featuring a song called "We Can Do Hard Things" — aim to provide both kids and caregivers the tools to deal with "big feelings."

"We want them to take deep breaths, calming strategies, do their quiet corners, too," Galarza says. "And very important is to find your support system. Have some supportive friends that are guiding you through some of the hard parts."

The emotional well-being resources are available in both English and Spanish, and may be utilized for free by clicking here. And click the video player in this article to check out our very special interview with Rocio Galarza and "Sesame Street" superstars Grover and Abby Cadabby!

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report, based on Paul Milliken's interviews with Rocio Galarza, Grover, and Abby Cadabby!



