Luxury Mercedes-Benz SUV disappears during transport

Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a luxury vehicle that vanished after being picked up for transport earlier this month.

What we know:

According to police, the owner of a matte gray 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLS with distinctive 24-inch Forgiato wheels arranged for the SUV to be transported from a home on the 4000 block of Horder Court in unincorporated Snellville on June 6. The vehicle never arrived at its intended destination in Washington state and is now considered stolen.

The owner told police she was living in Washington at the time and had arranged the vehicle transport through her dealership, which contracted with Rite Way Transport Group, a Florida-based company. Rite Way, in turn, subcontracted the pickup, but neither the dealership nor Rite Way informed Ragin of the third-party carrier’s name.

The owner said she received a text message on June 6 from a dispatcher with Rite Way, informing her that a driver named Dan would be picking up the vehicle. Around noon that day, Dan arrived at her brother’s residence on Horder Court. The owner was not present, but her brother handed over the keys and watched the vehicle get loaded onto a tow truck.

The owner said she was later told by the dispatcher that the vehicle would arrive on June 11. However, when she followed up that day, the dispatcher claimed she had lost contact with the driver. That evening, the owner said she was added to a group chat with the dispatcher and a man named Mat, who said he worked with Dan. According to Mat, Dan’s last known location was Vancouver, Washington, on June 10, but neither he nor the dispatcher had been able to reach him since.

The owner told officers she attempted to contact Dan directly, but her calls went unanswered. She said the last known GPS ping for her vehicle was in the Snellville area on the day it was picked up, and she has been unable to track it since. She has not received any additional updates from the transport company.

The owner was advised to file a report with the police in Vancouver in case the vehicle turns up in that jurisdiction.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Cash rewards are available for information leading to an arrest and indictment.