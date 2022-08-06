Luella High School hosts NHSBA Back-to-School bash for young basketball players

article

Young basketball players can test and hone their skills on the court at a Luella High School event.

The National High School Basketball Association Atlanta Chapter will be registering players and volunteers ages 13 to 18 for its Back-to-School Bash from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 603 Walker Drive in Locust Grove. It's a free event.

The event features basketball games, guest speakers, food, music and prizes.

Middle school and high school students from the metro-Atlanta Area can participate.

The NHSBA is a national nonprofit organization that provides kids with physically, emotionally and intellectually stimulating activities by focusing on life skills. The program aims to increase graduation rates at high schools, and introduce kids to opportunities at colleges or trade schools.