Ludacris joins Atlanta activists for tribute to MLK's historic march

An Atlanta-born musical artist is marking the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s march on Washington D.C. with a tribute event.

The march will culminate in a concert headlined by Ludacris and other Atlanta artists. The focus of the event is to gain Congress' attention in support of the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Restoration Act.

"Exercising our right to vote is fundamental to our democracy, and when people make it harder to vote, we stand up," said Ludacris. "I look forward to honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King as I march with people in Atlanta on August 28."

The March On for Voting Rights will take place in cities across the United States on Saturday in hopes of keeping Dr. King’s dream "deferred no longer." Advocates in King’s era achieved the Voting Rights Act of 1965 — which drastically improved voter access for Black Americans.

The event begins with a rally in front of the King Center at 9 a.m., followed by a march down Auburn Avenue at 10 a.m. The event returns to Auburn Street outside The King Center for a lineup of artists, featuring Ludacris as the headline.

The event includes a cast of elected officials and civil rights activists:

Congresswoman Nikema Williams

Former NAACP President Ben Jealous

Dr. Bernice King

Chris Rey, Phi Beta Sigma International President and CEO

Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin

The Rev. Dr. Gerald Durley

Originally, the march was set to start at Ebenezer Baptist Church and continue to Centennial Olympic Park, but the location changed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The FOX TV DIgital Team contributed to this report.

