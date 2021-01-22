Loyal dog waits outside hospital for days while owner recovered

article

One devoted dog in Turkey spent days sitting outside a hospital waiting for her owner to be discharged.

Last week, Boncuk the dog's 68-year-old owner was hospitalized with a blood clot in his brain.

Not only did the dog follow the ambulance to the hospital, but a security guard said the loyal pet would arrive every day around 9 a.m. and stay until nightfall.

Despite several attempts by family members to take the dog home, she kept returning to the hospital on her own.

After six days of waiting, the dog was thrilled Thursday when her owner came out to go home.

