Lowe's closing all North America locations for Easter Sunday

Lowe's says it is closing all of its locations in North America for Easter Sunday.

The company made the announcement on Tuesday, saying it is shutting the doors at all of its stores and distribution centers in the US and Canada on Sunday, April 12.

"We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge," said CEO Marvin Ellison in a statement on the Lowe's website. "We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday."

The comapny previously announced it would temporarily increase wages through the month of April.

Lowe's, which is designated as an "essential" business during the pandemic, also said it would make masks and gloves available to any workers who request them.

