'Love Island USA' Hannah Smith arrested in Atlanta after threatening police, officials say

Image 1 of 2 ▼ LOVE ISLAND USA -- Episode 601 -- Pictured: (l-r) Serena Page, Kordell Beckham, Kaylor Martin, Aaron Evans, Ariana Madix, Hannah Smith, Kendall Washington -- (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images)

Last week, a hot new bombshell entered the Cobb County Jail.

"Love Island USA" season six star, Hannah Smith, was reportedly arrested in Atlanta after threatening to harm an officer.

Smith, a 26-year-old North Carolina resident, was in town for a concert at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Sept. 30. According to The Battery ATL's schedule, the concert would have let out at 11:30 p.m. By 11:45 p.m., she was in custody, according to jail records.

LOVE ISLAND USA -- Episode 601 -- Pictured: Hannah Smith -- (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images)

Several media outlets claimed Smith was being disorderly inside the concert venue and that she tried to punch an officer who was helping her get into an Uber.

TMZ reported that Smith threatened to kill the officer and a family member while on her way to the jail.

Smith was charged with felony willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and terroristic threats and acts.

Hannah Smith (Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Her bond was set at $8,000. By Oct. 1, it had been posted and Smith was released.

FOX 5 Atlanta is waiting for an official statement from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office and Police Department for more details about Smith's arrest.