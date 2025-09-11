'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' star opening 2nd restaurant in downtown Atlanta

The Brief Karlie Redd opening Red Room Bistro downtown Sept. 28. Restaurant will serve Southern, American and Caribbean food. It follows her first restaurant with Ne-Yo in College Park.



Reality star Karlie Redd of "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" is opening her second restaurant in downtown Atlanta this month.

What we know:

Red Room Bistro, located on Trinity Avenue, will serve Southern, American and Caribbean dishes. The restaurant follows her first venture, Johnny’s World Famous Chicken and Waffles, which she opened in College Park in 2021 with singer Ne-Yo.

What's next:

The new restaurant hosted a soft opening last week and is expected to officially open Sept. 28.