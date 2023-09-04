'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' star Erica Mena fired for using racial slur

article

Trouble continues for "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Erica Mena.

It was announced on social media on Saturday that she will not be returning to the show after she allegedly used a racial slur in reference to her costar Spice during the Aug. 29 episode.

Mena and Spice, whose real name is Grace Latoya Hamilton, were arguing when the 35-year-old actress flipped a table and the two women had to be separated by show producers for throwing blows. The two women were arguing about Mena's divorce from Safaree Samauels.

During the fight, Mena called Spice a "monkey" at least twice.

According to Forbes, it's not the first time that Mena has called someone a monkey. It's been reported that she used the term to describe Love & Hip Hop: New York costar Jhonni Blaze and that she referred to promoters in 2015 as "Black monkeys."

Although most fans seem to support Mena's departure from the show, others say she was only fired after the show started receiving criticizing for not taking action sooner.

Mena was recently arrested in metro Atlanta after an incident at the Lucca Lounge in Buckhead. She was arrested along with TV reality stars 37-year-old Addie Richardson (also known as Bambi Richardson) and 35-year-old Rodney Shaw.

According to the latest from TMZ, Mena falsely claimed that she was pregnant while being arrested and she both bit and kicked the security guards who were trying to remove her.

They were arrested after refusing to leave the popular lounge. The status of that case is currently unknown.

Mena first appeared in the franchise's original installment, which was set in New York. She joined the Atlanta cast in 2018 and became a regular in 2020.

Mena has not spoken publicly about being fired.

