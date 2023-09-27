'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' star Erica Mena disappointed not included in racism special

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Erica Mena is disappointed that she was not asked to participate in the reality TV show's special on racism and colorism that aired Sept. 26 on VH1.

A description for the special indicated there would be a roundtable discussion about the events that aired on "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" before MTV decided to stop filming with Mena.

Mena called Spice, whose real name is Grace Latoya Hamilton, a "monkey" twice during an argument that was aired on Aug. 29.

PREVIOUS STORY: 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' star Erica Mena fired for using racial slur

Mena says she continued to work with MTV for more than 7 months after the incident occurred and was only fired because of backlash on social media after the episode aired.

According to RadarOnline.com, Mena's rep said that she was disappointed that she was not included in the discussion about the incident and that the network has chosen to silence her voice.

