Louisiana woman praised for helping police catch shoplifting suspect

The Brief A Louisiana woman is being praised after helping Slidell police capture a shoplifting suspect who fled a Dillard’s store. Body camera footage shows the woman letting an officer jump into her car to chase the suspects through mall traffic. Police said her quick thinking helped prevent the suspects from getting away and safely ended the pursuit.



A quick-thinking Louisiana woman is being hailed as a hero after helping police arrest a suspected shoplifter outside a local mall.

What we know:

Body camera video from a Slidell police sergeant shows the dramatic moments after he stopped a woman at the door of a Dillard’s department store, suspecting she had stolen merchandise. The situation escalated when the woman bolted, leading the officer on a foot chase through the parking lot.

The suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Kelsey Baird, jumped into a silver sedan whose driver had been honking the horn. That’s when a bystander pulled up and offered to help. The officer jumped into the Good Samaritan’s vehicle, coordinating with other officers as they pursued the getaway car through mall traffic.

Moments later, the car was stopped, and officers arrested both Baird and the driver.

Authorities said the Good Samaritan’s quick action helped prevent the suspects from escaping and brought a dangerous situation to a swift end.

What they're saying:

The Slidell Police Chief praised the woman for stepping in to assist, saying, "People like you are the reason why Slidell is a great place to live and work."

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the name of the woman who helped police.