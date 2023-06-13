Collectors offering $1M for one-of-a-kind 'Lord of the Rings' trading card

article

A one-of-a-kind trading card hasn't been released yet, but it already has collectors willing to pay big bucks to get their hands on it.

The popular trading card game "Magic: The Gathering" is releasing a new "Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle Earth" expansion card pack.

One particular pack out of all of them contains a special card depicting the "One Ring" card with a description written in Elvish.

Dave and Adam's Card World, a card trading company based in Buffalo, New York, has issued a "$1 million bounty" for the card, making the announcement of the bounty on its Twitter page.

"This is a million dollar card. I don't feel like it's that aggressive an offer," Adam Martin, CEO and Owner of Dave & Adam's, told Fox News Digital.

However there is a catch, the offer expires on July 17.

If the card is found and the deal is made, IGN reports that it would become the most expensive Magic: The Gathering card in history, breaking the current record of $540,000 of a rare Black Lotus card sold at auction earlier in 2023.

The expansion pack is set to be released on June 23.