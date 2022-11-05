Woman shot during attempted carjacking

Police are looking into an attempted carjacking in northwest Atlanta that sent a woman to the hospital.

Police said two suspects approached a woman in her car when a woman was at a stop sign on Lookout Avenue.

Police said a suspected pulled out a gun and opened fire after the woman tried to get away.

Police investigate an attempted carjacking and shooting in northwest Atlanta. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

One bullet flew through the woman's window and hit her leg.

Police hadn't arrested suspects on Saturday morning.

