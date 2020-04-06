Long-time Georgia Senator Jack Hill passes away at 75

A long-time State Senator from southeast Georgia has died.

Sen. Jack Hill (Georgia Senate)

State Senator Jack Hill, of Georgia's 4th Senatorial District, died, Georgia's Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan announced Monday.

Sen. Hill was the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and had been serving for nearly 30 years.

In a statement, Lt. Gov. Duncan wrote:

"Jack Hill was a true statesman, a man of overwhelming integrity, and a servant leader. For three decades, Georgians have benefited from his leadership and his calm and steady hand at the helm. He exhibited all the characteristics we hope for in a leader and was a true friend to all. Jack always ensured we were good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars, but it was more than that, he led with kindness and clarity.

"Today, we mourn the loss of our friends and colleague, May we never forget the imprint he left on our state. Brooke and I extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to his wife, Ruth Ann, his family, and the constituents of Senate District 4."

The 75-year-old Reidsville, Georgia senators served Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, and Tattnall counties.

Online services have not been announced.

His colleagues were quick to pay respects online to him: