Long-time Bartow middle school teacher killed in crash

article

A Bartow County middle school teacher was killed in a two-vehicle wreck early Thursday morning, the school system announced.

Ginger Thompson, who taught business and computer science at Cass Middle School, was a fixture of the school for 20 years.

In her tenure, Thompson sponsored the 4-H Club and held various other titles throughout the years, such as careers and connections teacher and social

studies teacher.

Thompson loved the Georgia Bulldogs, but she loved her “Cass kids” even more.

“She was fiercely loyal to her school and students,” says CMS Principal Kristy Arnold. She wanted to see them be successful. Cass Middle School won’t be the same without her.”

SIGN UP FOR FOX 5 EMAILS

Advertisement

Known for her school spirit, willingness to help, and fondness for animals, Thompson was a popular educator, according to the district, and could always be found supporting her students at school events and 4-H competitions.

“Mrs. Thompson was loved by all,” adds Connections Team Leader Sydney Hughes. “She never had a negative thing to say about anyone and loved Cass Middle. If she wasn’t wearing blue and gold, she was wearing red and black for Georgia, her favorite college team. We will miss her!”

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.