Locust Grove woman learning to walk again after surviving COVID-19

Kimberly Sims said she's taking things one step at a time.

"I'm learning how to walk again and so my core is very weak. Its been a challenge because I don't have a lot of strength," she explained.

Her goal is to regain that strength and walk on her own again.

"I had to be put on a ventilator. I had respiratory failure. My kidneys started shutting down. I had to have dialysis to reset my kidney. I've had two blood transfusions. I also had septic shock," she told FOX 5's Brian Hill.

For nearly two months, the 53-year-old was hospitalized at Piedmont Henry Hospital batting COVID-19.

"Being in the bed for that long, I lost how to walk."

She shared a video with FOX 5 of when she was discharged.

"I'm just so grateful to be here. I'm a miracle," she explained when we spoke via Zoom.

A 'miracle' because Sims said the deadly virus took a toll on her body.

"I am very, very, very tired a lot. So I'm very fatigued," she said.

Sims admits she has a hard time remembering everything that happened during this period.

She said her 80-year-old mother has also recovered from coronavirus.

"Our family's cautious. We've been quarantined at home," Sims detailed.

Even though she beat the disease and is staying home, Sims admits she's still worried.

"My biggest fear is contracting it again. I don't know if I can go through this again," she said.

Sims isn't sure how she contracted the virus. She’s doing physical and occupational therapy for the next few weeks to help her regain her strength.

