Lockdown lifted at schools in DeKalb County

Multiple schools in DeKalb County were placed on lockdown Friday after a mental patient walked away from a nearby hospital, officials said.

According to Dunwoody police, the patient was admitted Peachtree Hospital several days ago after threatening to "shoot up" schools.

Officers were able to located the patient and return them to police custody.

DeKalb County Schools placed Vanderlyn Elementary Dunwoody High, Dunwoody Elementary, Peachtree Middle, and Chestnut Elementary schools, on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

No one was injured.