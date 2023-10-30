Expand / Collapse search
Locals in metro Atlanta show support for Palestine, Israel with weekend events

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Israel Hamas war
FOX 5 Atlanta

Local support for Israel and Gaza

The Jewish community held a gathering over the weekend to raise awareness about Israeli hostages and activists held a vigil to remember the 8,000 Palestinians who have died so far in the conflict.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A special vigil took place over the weekend at Pickneyville Park in Peachtree Corners to honor the 8,000 Palestinian lives lost over the past three weeks. Organized by a local chapter of the U.S.-based charity Palestine Children's Relief Fund, the event aimed to raise funds to provide free medical care to thousands of injured children in Gaza.

Unfortunately, the organization has encountered challenges delivering aid to those in need due to the ongoing military blockade.

In Alpharetta, members of the Jewish community gathered near the Alpharetta Farmer's Market to raise awareness about Israeli hostages still detained by Hamas. The event featured missing posters for more than 200 hostages.

RELATED: Rally at Georgia Capitol calls for humanitarian cease as Israeli-Palestinian war continues

Event organizers also aimed to shed light on a surge in anti-Semitism worldwide since the October 7th terror attack.