Local singers compete this weekend for title of 'Cobb Idol'

We’re big fans of singing competitions here at Good Day Atlanta — you’ve heard of a little show called "The Masked Singer," right? — which is why when we heard what was happening at Marietta’s The Strand Theatre this weekend, we knew we needed to reserve our seats!

Saturday evening, a lineup of incredibly talented local singers will take the stage at the historic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre to compete for the title of "Cobb Idol." The annual event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit theater, and features voting by both the audience and a panel of judges. Each of the singers submitted a video audition before being selected, and will perform their chosen song with a live band during the show.

If all of this sounds a little familiar, it might be because we featured Cobb Idol on Good Day Atlanta back in 2021. The guy writing this article — you know, that handsome feature reporter and meteorologist — served as a judge for the competition that year, and he’s doing it again this weekend, too! And if you saw the lineup of talent back in 2021, you know crowning a winner was not an easy task.

So, who will walk away with the title of Cobb Idol this year? You’ll have to be "in the room where it happens" to find out! Cobb Idol is happening Saturday, July 29 at 8 p.m. — general admission tickets are $15 and available for purchase online here. The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre is located at 117 North Park Square in Marietta.