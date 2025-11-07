Local non-profit struggling to meet demands amid government shutdown

The Brief Hosea Helps is making a plea to the Atlanta community after they say donations are down, in the midst of a sluggish economy, and the government shut down. The organization's president says monetary donations, food donations, and volunteers are needed for both weekly feedings and the huge Thanksgiving feast. Donations can be made on the website at4hosea.org or by calling 404-344-3353, or you can drop donations by the warehouse at 2545 Forrest Hill Drive SW, Atlanta.



Food Insecurity seems to be at an all-time high with inflation, job cuts and the interference of SNAP benefits as part of the government shutdown. One of the agencies that is known for helping people in need is Hosea Helps. But the organization’s president says donations are down and she is concerned that some people could go hungry.

Local perspective:

Thanksgiving is just weeks away, but Elizabeth Omalami says donations are behind schedule.

As Publix and Kroger donated 1,000 turkeys today to the upcoming holiday food drive, there is still concern about a sluggish economy and delayed SNAP benefits. She says lots of people are hurting.

"I'm hearing people are suffering. A lady came in here a few days ago and said thank you so much for this food box because life is tough. Life is tough for me, and now I have to raise my granddaughter," Omilami explained. "I am concerned about children who may not get breakfast , may not get dinner if not for what they get from here."

What you can do:

The agency president says she appreciates Kroger and Publix for stepping in, but volunteers, monetary donations and even canned goods are still needed.

"We are depending on the people of Atlanta to fund us so we can operate all the until January. That will allow us to feed 30,000 people," the president reported.

Why you should care:

SNAP recipients, like 75-year-old Nina Davis, says their EBT cards have no money on them, and they have to turn to food banks like Hosea Helps to eat.

"Lord, how are we going to survive? You got to eat, you got to pay your bills. How are we going to do all that?" Ms. David asked.

As of Friday afternoon, she had not received any money on her EBT card.