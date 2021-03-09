Georgia non-profit assists displaced residents following apartment fire

A metro Atlanta non-profit is assisting victims of an apartment fire, that left several people homeless.

The blaze broke out at the Decatur Estates apartments on the 3900 block of Covington Highway in DeKalb County last week. Flames were shooting through the roof of a building when fire crews arrived.

Eight residents were displaced. Fire officials said six units suffered fire, smoke, and water damage.

Demi Oche, the founder of the outreach organization 1 Powerhouse, responded to the scene the night of the fire and was moved to help those who'd suffered a huge loss.

Oche returned to the complex one week later, to help displaced residents get back on their feet.

"We are helping provide rental assistance," Oche told FOX 5. "We are helping with utilities, as well as food, and general merchandise."

Some, who lost everything in the fire, were already struggling due to the pandemic when tragedy struck. They are thankful for all Oche and her organization are doing to help.

"It's still some good people out there that really try to help people," said resident Megan Finch.

