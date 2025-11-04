LIVE results: Georgia Election Day 2025 | Polls closed across Georgia

The Brief Georgia’s Public Service Commission races could reshape how much residents pay for electricity amid six rate hikes in two years. Mayor Andre Dickens faced multiple challengers in Atlanta’s election, with turnout boosted by a one-hour court-ordered extension. Voters who cast provisional ballots have until Friday to verify ID or eligibility for their votes to count.



Polls are now closed across Georgia following Election Day 2025, with the state’s Public Service Commission races drawing particular focus amid rising electricity costs.

Also left in the hands of voters were key municipal races, such as in the City of Atlanta, where the mayor's race drew a lot of interest.

LIVE RESULTS:

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION | ATLANTA | CLAYTON | COBB | DEKALB | FAYETTE | FORSYTH | FULTON | GWINNETT | COUNTIES A-G | COUNTIES H-Z

Public Service Commission races

What we know:

Two statewide seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission are on the ballot, both of which could directly affect how much residents pay for power in the years ahead.

In District 2, incumbent Tim Echols, a Republican first elected in 2010, faces Democrat Alicia Johnson, a renewable-energy advocate from Athens. Echols has campaigned on expanding nuclear power and protecting ratepayers from inflation, while Johnson has called for stronger consumer oversight and investment in solar projects.

Tim Echols, Alicia M. Johnson, Fitz Johnson, and Peter Hubbard (Campaign photos)

In District 3, Republican Fitz Johnson is defending his seat against Democrat Peter Hubbard, a Macon-based engineer who has criticized recent Georgia Power rate hikes. Johnson, appointed in 2021 and elected the following year, argues the commission’s recent decisions balanced rising energy costs with reliability concerns.

Georgia Power has raised rates six times in roughly two years, fueling voter frustration and making the PSC contests unusually high-profile for a typically low-turnout election. Analysts say the results could hint at how voters view energy affordability and utility regulation heading into 2026.

Atlanta mayor's race

In the City of Atlanta, voters also weighed in on the mayoral race after Mayor Andre Dickens faced a crowded field of challengers. Dickens, who was elected in 2021, campaigned on continuing economic development projects and police recruitment efforts while critics questioned his handling of public safety and affordable housing.

Turnout in Atlanta’s municipal election was steady through the day, bolstered by the court-ordered one-hour extension after technical problems delayed openings at several polling places. Results from the mayor’s race are expected later Tuesday night, though close contests could extend final tallies into Wednesday.

Political observers say the Atlanta race, combined with the statewide PSC contests, offers a snapshot of how voters are responding to cost-of-living issues and leadership at both the city and state levels.

Why were Atlanta polls open longer?

The backstory:

A Fulton County Superior Court ruling allowed polling places within the City of Atlanta to remain open until 8 p.m., one hour later than most of Georgia, due to earlier delays. All other precincts statewide closed at 7 p.m.

Voters who were in line before polls closed were allowed to cast their ballots. Those who arrived after 7 p.m. in Atlanta were permitted to vote only in city races using a paper provisional ballot. Votes cast after 7 p.m. will not count toward statewide contests, including the Public Service Commission races.

Ballot counting begins in Georgia

What's next:

Election officials across Georgia will now begin tabulating votes from in-person and absentee ballots. Early voting numbers are expected to be released first, followed by same-day precinct results and provisional ballot counts later in the week.

Political observers say the Public Service Commission contests could signal voter sentiment on energy policy and pocketbook issues, as Georgia Power rate hikes have made utility costs a top concern statewide.

"I Voted" stickers are seen as citizens cast their votes for presidential and congressional elections in Atlanta, Georgia on November 5, 2024. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

How to cure a provisional ballot in Georgia

What you can do:

Voters who were required to cast a provisional ballot because of ID issues or other questions about eligibility must act quickly to ensure their vote is counted.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, provisional ballots can be verified and counted if the voter provides acceptable identification or resolves eligibility concerns by the Friday following Election Day.

To do this:

Visit your county registrar’s office as soon as possible.

Bring an acceptable form of photo identification, such as a Georgia driver’s license, passport, or state-issued voter ID card.

You can check your provisional ballot status and get county contact information at mvp.sos.ga.gov by selecting "Check Provisional Ballot Status."

Any provisional ballots that are not cured by the deadline will not be counted.