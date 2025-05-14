Live Nation brings back $30 tickets for summer concerts

article

Summer concert season is heating up in Georgia, thanks to Live Nation’s "$30 Ticket to Summer" campaign, which offers fans affordable access to a wide variety of live performances across multiple genres. The promotion includes more than 1,000 shows in the U.S. and Canada, with tickets available for just $30, including all fees.

What we know:

Starting May 21, fans can visit LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer to browse participating events. Tickets marked "$30 Ticket to Summer" will be eligible for the deal and can be added to cart and purchased directly from the site. Concertgoers can filter by location, venue, or artist to find shows in their area.

T-Mobile customers can access the deal a day early on May 20 via T-MobileTickets.com, while Rakuten members will also receive early access that same day, along with cash-back perks.

Local perspective:

Georgia fans will have plenty of chances to catch big-name acts for a fraction of the usual ticket price. At Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, $30 tickets are available for shows like Halsey, Keith Urban, Kesha, AJR, and Alice Cooper with Judas Priest.

In Atlanta, Lakewood Amphitheatre features $30 tickets for Russ, $uicideboy$, HARDY, and Summer of Loud, while Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park offers deals for Barenaked Ladies, Primus, John Legend, Blackberry Smoke, and more.

Down in Macon, Atrium Health Amphitheater will offer $30 tickets for Parker McCollum, Whiskey Myers, and other select artists.

Big picture view:

This initiative from Live Nation is part of a broader effort to make live entertainment more accessible during peak concert season. With a lineup spanning pop, country, metal, R&B, rock, Latin, hip-hop, comedy, and more, there’s something for nearly every music lover.

The $30 price tag is all-inclusive of fees, though taxes will be added based on venue location. While the inventory is limited, more shows may be added throughout the summer, giving fans additional chances to catch their favorite acts at a lower price.

To explore the full lineup and purchase tickets, visit LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer.