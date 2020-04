Ashley Ross, also known as Ms. Minnie from the reality show "Little Women: Atlanta," has died.

April 28, 2020 - Atlanta's Ashley 'Minnie' Ross dies after car wreck (Photo: Publicist for Ms. Minnie)

Ross' publicist told FOX 5 she was involved in a car crash Sunday night.

It happened on Flat Shoals Road near Old National Highway in the City of South Fulton.

Ross passed away Monday night at Grady Memorial Hospital.