'Little Shop of Horrors' icon Ellen Greene reflects on film’s 40th anniversary

The Brief This year marks the 40th anniversary of the cult classic film "Little Shop of Horrors," based upon the hit stage musical of the same name. In honor of the anniversary, the movie has just been released on 4K Ultra HD for the first time by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Atlanta audiences will also get the chance to celebrate the anniversary with a live screening next month hosted by the inimitable Ellen Greene.



"Feed me, Seymour!"

It’s one of the most iconic lines in movie musical history — and believe it or not, it’s been four decades since film audiences first heard those words sung by a giant, man-eating plant!

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the cult classic "Little Shop of Horrors," which has now been released on 4K Ultra HD for the first time by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Based on the Off-Broadway hit (which itself was based on the low-budget 1960 Roger Corman flick of the same name), the musical film adaptation of "Little Shop of Horrors" first opened in December 1986, and starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Steve Martin, and singer Levi Stubbs as the voice of the bloodthirsty "Audrey II."

Along with the upgraded release on disc and digital, Atlanta audiences will get the chance to celebrate the 40th anniversary with a live screening next month hosted by the inimitable Ellen Greene. Set for Friday, November 13th at 8:00 p.m. at Atlanta Symphony Hall, VIP Meet & Greet add-ons are available, including a photo op and autograph signing. For more information on the event, click here.

In honor of this week’s 4K Ultra HD release, we got the chance to interview Greene, who not only starred in the film but also originated the role of "Audrey" on stage. Click the video player in this article to hear from the iconic Tony Award-nominated actress and singer!