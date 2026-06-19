Little hands, big impact: Atlanta kids raise thousands for charity

article

The Brief Children ages 3–5 from three north metro Atlanta Primrose Schools raised $18,500 for local families through their annual Spring Fling Fundraiser. The funds raised by the children, staff, and families will provide vital support to three local organizations: the Anna Crawford Children's Center, the Because Mom Collective, and Promise Place. The initiative is part of a larger ongoing effort; since 2024, Atlanta-area Primrose schools have contributed more than $97,000 through these annual spring fundraisers while teaching young children about compassion and community service.



Preschoolers at three different Primrose schools are making a meaningful impact on their community by supporting local children and families.

What we know:

By joining forces with teachers, families, and local partners, preschoolers aged 3–5 at three north metro Atlanta Primrose schools raised $18,500 through their annual Spring Fling Fundraiser. The initiative at the East Cobb, Five Forks, and Woodstock locations gave the children a hands-on introduction to the importance of compassion and community service.

These efforts are part of a larger tradition: since 2024, Atlanta-area Primrose schools have generated over $97,000 in Spring Fling donations to support the Anna Crawford Children's Center, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect; the Because Mom Collective, which offers free groceries, baby supplies, feminine hygiene products, and vital resources to women and families facing hardship; and Promise Place, which provides holistic support for domestic violence survivors.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy of Primrose School of Woodstock East.

What we don't know:

We don't know the businesses or community organizations that worked alongside the families and teachers.