Little hands, big impact: Atlanta kids raise thousands for charity
ATLANTA - Preschoolers at three different Primrose schools are making a meaningful impact on their community by supporting local children and families.
What we know:
By joining forces with teachers, families, and local partners, preschoolers aged 3–5 at three north metro Atlanta Primrose schools raised $18,500 through their annual Spring Fling Fundraiser. The initiative at the East Cobb, Five Forks, and Woodstock locations gave the children a hands-on introduction to the importance of compassion and community service.
These efforts are part of a larger tradition: since 2024, Atlanta-area Primrose schools have generated over $97,000 in Spring Fling donations to support the Anna Crawford Children's Center, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect; the Because Mom Collective, which offers free groceries, baby supplies, feminine hygiene products, and vital resources to women and families facing hardship; and Promise Place, which provides holistic support for domestic violence survivors.
Photo courtesy of Primrose School of Woodstock East.
What we don't know:
We don't know the businesses or community organizations that worked alongside the families and teachers.
The Source: The information in this article was gathered from a press release by Jackson Spalding.