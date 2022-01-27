Little Debbie launching new snack-cake-inspired ice cream flavors

article

If you're a fan of sweet snacks, Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie's new collaboration may be a must-eat.

The family-owned ice cream company and snack cake company have joined forces for seven new Little Debbie-inspired flavors.

The new flavors will be available at Walmart stores starting on Feb. 1 and will cost $2.50 each.

The flavors include:

Oatmeal Creme Pies : Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses

Cosmic Brownies : Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces

Zebra Cakes : White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl

Honey Buns : Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl

Strawberry Shortcake Rolls : White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl

Swiss Rolls : Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream

Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl

These new flavors come after Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie worked together to debut the Christmas Tree Cake ice cream last November.

All seven flavors will be available year-round.

