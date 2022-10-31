Lithonia mother question claims her son was shot, killed trying to break into car

Angelia Stokes returned to the scene of Sunday's shooting in search of answers in the deadly shooting that put her 17-year-old son in the hospital and claimed his friend's life.

"I'm trying to see where are they getting the information from?" Angelia Stokes said, "Do they have footage? They say one had the gun. Who had the gun?"

Stokes said her son, Kareem Ballinger Jr, recently returned to Georgia after graduating from military school, and had gone to visit his girlfriend the morning of the shooting.

"I don't know what's been going on at these apartments," Stokes said. "I know my son had nothing to do with it. It's been going on."

DeKalb County police tell a different story. According to investigators, Ballinger and another teen were shot after they were caught breaking into a car in the parking lot of Alexander at Stone Crest Apartments in Lithonia at around noon.

The unidentified victim told responding officers he heard his vehicle alarm going off and went to see what was going on. Police say the victim then encountered two suspects who had broken into his vehicle, at which point one suspect then pulled out a firearm and fired at the victim. The victim returned fire, striking both suspects.

The wounded teens were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where one succumbed to his injuries. A DeKalb County police spokesman told FOX 5 Ballinger remains in critical condition. The victim was released without charges.

Ballinger faces several charges including felony murder, aggravated assault and entering an auto. His mother says the family has not been allowed to see him. She fears he is being railroaded.

"I very seriously doubt he had a firearm. He just got out the military school. He has never been arrested for anything, never been in no trouble," Stokes said.