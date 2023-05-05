Police investigating threat on social media to Douglas County high school

Police are investigating a threat on social media that's being shared in multiple school districts across metro Atlanta.

In a letter to parents Friday, the principal of Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County says that they became aware of a threat toward the school a student "initiated" on social media.

School administrators and the Douglas County School System Police Department investigated the message and say they determined there is no threat toward to the campus. Out an abundance of caution, the high school is on a delayed opening and safety measures have been put in place.

"Parents, you can be certain that if a threat is received, we will take it very seriously. We will not allow false rumors to interrupt the educational process," principal Travis Joshua wrote in the letter. "Any threat will be reported and offenders will be prosecuted."

Investigators have not identified the student who is allegedly responsible to said what charges they may be facing.

A parent of a Lithia Springs student shared with FOX 5 a photo taken from their car of multiple police cars outside the school Friday morning.

A Douglas County School System officials said that the threat is identical to one that has recently been shared to several school districts in the area. The official did not give any specifics about the threat.

The investigation is ongoing.