LIST: Multiple road closures in metro Atlanta caused by Hurricane Helene
ATLANTA - There are multiple road closures happening around the metro Atlanta area as Hurricane Helene makes her way through the state.
Atlanta
At 3:30 a.m., Georgia Power crews were working to remove a tree and downed power line near Carter Drive NE at Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Atlanta.
Brookhaven
Brookhaven Police reported the following closures at 6 a.m.
North Druid Hills Road and Lenox Park Boulevard
Kendrick Drive and Peachtree Road
Tryon Road nand Cravenridge Road
Hopkins Terrace and Briarcliff Road
West Druid HIlls Drive and Buford Highway
Clarke County
Athens-Clarke County had at least a dozen road or lane closures as of 5:15 a.m.
- Athena Drive at Hwy. 29 - Tree in roadway, traffic lights out
- Double Bridges Road (1024) - Tree in roadway
- Gaines School Road - Multiple red lights out
- Harve Mathis at Lawton Lane - Fallen tree and power lines down blocking both lanes.
- South Lumpkin Street at Princeton Road - Tree down blocking both lanes
- Loop 10 (between Atlanta Highway & Oglethorpe/Tallassee Road) - Both Inner and Outer Loop 10 closed due to power line down across lanes
- Mitchell Bridge Road at Robins Nest - Tree in road blocking one lane
- Old Elberton Road at Chandler Ray Road - Tree in roadway
- Old Lexington Road at Plantation Drive - Blocked road due to power line down
- Ponderosa Drive (325) - Tree down with power lines down
- Vincent Drive at Vineyard Drive - Tree down with road blocked
Forsyth County
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is also reporting a couple of trees down in their area. They have created an interactive map for its residents to track road closures. As of 6 a.m., there is a tree down near Keith Bridge Road and Waldrip Road. There is also a tree down on Franklin Goldmine Road.
Gwinnett County
The City of Lilburn reported at 5:30 a.m. that Hood Road was closed due to a fallen tree.
