LIST: Multiple road closures in metro Atlanta caused by Hurricane Helene

article

There are multiple road closures happening around the metro Atlanta area as Hurricane Helene makes her way through the state.

Atlanta

At 3:30 a.m., Georgia Power crews were working to remove a tree and downed power line near Carter Drive NE at Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Atlanta.

Brookhaven

Brookhaven Police reported the following closures at 6 a.m.

North Druid Hills Road and Lenox Park Boulevard

Kendrick Drive and Peachtree Road

Tryon Road nand Cravenridge Road

Hopkins Terrace and Briarcliff Road

West Druid HIlls Drive and Buford Highway

Clarke County

Athens-Clarke County had at least a dozen road or lane closures as of 5:15 a.m.

Athena Drive at Hwy. 29 - Tree in roadway, traffic lights out

Double Bridges Road (1024) - Tree in roadway

Gaines School Road - Multiple red lights out

Harve Mathis at Lawton Lane - Fallen tree and power lines down blocking both lanes.

South Lumpkin Street at Princeton Road - Tree down blocking both lanes

Loop 10 (between Atlanta Highway & Oglethorpe/Tallassee Road) - Both Inner and Outer Loop 10 closed due to power line down across lanes

Mitchell Bridge Road at Robins Nest - Tree in road blocking one lane

Old Elberton Road at Chandler Ray Road - Tree in roadway

Old Lexington Road at Plantation Drive - Blocked road due to power line down

Ponderosa Drive (325) - Tree down with power lines down

Vincent Drive at Vineyard Drive - Tree down with road blocked

Forsyth County

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is also reporting a couple of trees down in their area. They have created an interactive map for its residents to track road closures. As of 6 a.m., there is a tree down near Keith Bridge Road and Waldrip Road. There is also a tree down on Franklin Goldmine Road.

Gwinnett County

The City of Lilburn reported at 5:30 a.m. that Hood Road was closed due to a fallen tree.

