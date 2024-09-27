LIST: Multiple road closures in metro Atlanta caused by Hurricane Helene

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 7:15 AM EDT, Walton County, Upson County, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Lamar County, Gwinnett County, Fulton County, Forsyth County, Fayette County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Clayton County, Cherokee County, Butts County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:05 AM EDT until SUN 4:08 AM EDT, Spalding County, Fayette County, Clayton County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 5:35 AM EDT until FRI 11:30 AM EDT, Fulton County, Cherokee County, Coweta County, Bartow County, Cobb County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Fayette County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cobb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Coweta County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Cobb County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Jasper County, Upson County, Pike County, Spalding County, Butts County, Lamar County, Henry County, Clayton County, Greene County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Heard County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Putnam County, Union County, Towns County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Dade County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Floyd County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Lumpkin County, White County, Banks County, Jackson County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Madison County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Barrow County, Clarke County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Polk County, Rockdale County, Walton County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Newton County, Morgan County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Haralson County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Randolph County, Cleburne County, Clay County

LIST: Multiple road closures in metro Atlanta caused by Hurricane Helene

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 27, 2024 6:04am EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - There are multiple road closures happening around the metro Atlanta area as Hurricane Helene makes her way through the state.

Atlanta

At 3:30 a.m., Georgia Power crews were working to remove a tree and downed power line near Carter Drive NE at Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Atlanta. 

Brookhaven

Brookhaven Police reported the following closures at 6 a.m.

North Druid Hills Road and Lenox Park Boulevard

Kendrick Drive and Peachtree Road

Tryon Road nand Cravenridge Road

Hopkins Terrace and Briarcliff Road

West Druid HIlls Drive and Buford Highway

Clarke County

Athens-Clarke County had at least a dozen road or lane closures as of 5:15 a.m.

  • Athena Drive at Hwy. 29 - Tree in roadway, traffic lights out
  • Double Bridges Road (1024) - Tree in roadway
  • Gaines School Road - Multiple red lights out
  • Harve Mathis at Lawton Lane - Fallen tree and power lines down blocking both lanes.
  • South Lumpkin Street at Princeton Road - Tree down blocking both lanes
  • Loop 10 (between Atlanta Highway & Oglethorpe/Tallassee Road) - Both Inner and Outer Loop 10 closed due to power line down across lanes
  • Mitchell Bridge Road at Robins Nest - Tree in road blocking one lane
  • Old Elberton Road at Chandler Ray Road - Tree in roadway
  • Old Lexington Road at Plantation Drive - Blocked road due to power line down
  • Ponderosa Drive (325) - Tree down with power lines down
  • Vincent Drive at Vineyard Drive - Tree down with road blocked

Forsyth County

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is also reporting a couple of trees down in their area. They have created an interactive map for its residents to track road closures. As of 6 a.m., there is a tree down near Keith Bridge Road and Waldrip Road. There is also a tree down on Franklin Goldmine Road. 

Gwinnett County

The City of Lilburn reported at 5:30 a.m. that Hood Road was closed due to a fallen tree. 

