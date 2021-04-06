LinkedIn lets 15,900 employees take week after Easter off in push to avoid burnout

Social networking giant LinkedIn is allowing its staff members a full, paid week off post-Easter to support mental well-being.

Nearly all 15,900 full-time employees will be able to take a break from work next week to avoid burnout, the company told news agency AFP Friday. LinkedIn's coined "RestUp!" week begins Monday.

"There is something magical about the entire company taking a break at the same time," LinkedIn responded to AFP's inquiry. "And the best part? Not coming back to an avalanche of unanswered internal emails."

FILE - In this photo illustration a LinkedIn Corporation logo seen displayed on a smartphone.

RELATED: World Health Organization officially recognizes Burnout as a medical condition

The Microsoft-owned company will be offering daily events for its employees who feel isolated during the week off. Activities include volunteer opportunities through "random acts of kindness."

Advertisement

According to LinkedIn, a core team of staffers will remain working next week with the opportunity to schedule time off in the future. LinkedIn did not reply to FOX Business’ request for comment.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, research shows corporate employees have been spending much more time logged onto work – opening the door to increased burnout. According to a Robert Half survey, 70% of transitioned remote workers report now working on weekends and 45% say they work more hours than before.

In the last year, Big Tech companies have adopted a trend of work-life-leniency. Twitter and Facebook have indefinitely extended working from home while LinkedIn plans to implement partial remote work post-pandemic, according to BigNewsNetwork.com.