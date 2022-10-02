1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near NW Atlanta church, police say
ATLANTA - A man died Saturday night in a shooting that happened near a church in northwest Atlanta, police said.
The unidentified victim was one of two men police found shot at around 11:04 p.m. at Lindsay Street Baptist Church in English Avenue.
Detectives responded and are working to learn what led to gunshots.
Police didn't name a suspect or person of interest in the shooting.
Police did not provide details on the condition of the second victim.