Lindsay Lohan appears at new 'Mean Girls' premiere

By John Carucci
Published 
Entertainment
Associated Press
Lindsay Lohan is seen attending the "Mean Girls" movie premiere at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

She doesn't even go here, but Lindsay Lohan still joined the cast of the new "Mean Girls" at the musical film's premiere Monday night in New York.

Lohan, the star of the original 2004 film, reunited with Tina Fey — who wrote both the classic film, the Broadway show it inspired and this new adaptation — and posed with the new Cady Heron, Angourie Rice, on the pink carpet.

(L-R) Paramount's Daria Cercek, Paramount's Marc Weistock, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures, Brian Robbins, Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, Avantika Vandanapu, Lindsay Lohan, Angourie Rice, Busy Philipps Bebe Wood, Arturo Perez Jr., Chri

"It was an amazing movie to work on when I did it, and I can’t wait to see this new iterative version of it. I think it’s gonna be wonderful," Lohan told The Associated Press.

Lohan said it "felt great" to hear of the movie’s impact on teens over the years and was excited that the new film, which releases Friday, will deal with new topics.

"I loved Lindsay’s performance in the 2004 film so much, it’s one of my favorites," Rice said. "So in everything I did, I just hoped that my performance would be adding to the legacy that she started."

Just like the 2004 version, the musical movie follows Cady’s move to the suburbs, where she experiences the treacherous hierarchies of high school. There, she finds herself accepted by an elite yet shallow group of girls known as the Plastics, led by Regina George — here played by Reneé Rapp. It's billed as "a new twist from Tina Fey," incorporating songs and new technology, but Fey said the "core story" still resonates two decades later.

"In a way, things haven’t changed that much, right? People have new ways to mess with each other, right? They can do it over the internet, but it’s still just human beings pulling someone else down to make themselves momentarily feel better, right?" she told the AP.

Lohan concurred, saying the movie is a good "wake-up call."

"I think the characters in this movie definitely were relatable, too, and I think that’s so important," she said, "and it’s good to have a new refresher of it 20 years later for people to see and know that it’s still goes on and cliques still happen."

In addition to Lohan, Fey, Rice and Rapp, the starry premiere featured actors from the new movie like Jon Hamm, Auli’i Cravalho and Busy Philipps, as well as directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. and producer Lorne Michaels. Megan Thee Stallion, who recently released the song "Not My Fault" with Rapp, and Fey's "30 Rock" co-star Jane Krakowski also turned out.

As for Lohan, while she's not in the new movie, she told the AP she starts filming a Netflix movie next week and is in "Irish Rose," out on the streaming service in March. She said she's also filming "something else coming up this summer."

When asked what it's like having a baby and seeing what kids go through as teenagers, as portrayed in "Mean Girls," Lohan replied, "Oh my god, he's not a teenager yet."

"Don’t rush me. I want to savor every moment," she continued. "But it’s a blessing. It’s the biggest blessing in the world."