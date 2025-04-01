Limited same-day Panda Fest (Atlantic Station) tickets to be sold online only

article

The first-ever Panda Fest is happening at Atlantic Station this weekend, bringing a vibrant celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) culture to the city from April 4 to 6.

What to Expect

What we know:

Panda Fest will feature nearly 100 food vendors offering more than 300 different dishes, from trendy street snacks to traditional meals. Festivalgoers can sample Vietnamese noodles, Korean corn dogs, Japanese-American teppanyaki, Filipino barbecue, Thai curry, Malaysian fare, sushi, hibachi, Chinese pastries, mango sticky rice, rolled ice cream, and more. Dietary accommodations, including vegetarian and vegan options, will be available.

Vendors will travel from cities across the country—including New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Nashville, and Atlanta—to participate. In addition to food, a market fair with 20+ vendors will showcase handcrafted goods such as calligraphy art, panda-themed trinkets, clothing, and accessories inspired by AAPI culture.

The event will also feature live performances and craft demos, including lion dances, K-pop routines, theatrical acts, sugar painting, and traditional paper cutting. Panda-themed installations will be everywhere, including a 15-foot inflatable panda and a panda bounce ring for younger visitors.

Ticket Info

What they're saying:

Tickets for Panda Fest are currently sold out, but a limited number of same-day tickets will be released each morning at 12 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. These must be purchased online—no tickets will be sold at the gate. Ticket holders may attend anytime on their selected day, though they cannot switch to another day. All sales are final.

Additional Info

Family-Friendly: Children of all ages are welcome, but those age 6 and up require a ticket. Strollers are allowed.

Pet Policy: Leashed dogs with up-to-date vaccinations and ID tags are allowed but must stay away from food vendors and eating areas. Aggressive behavior will not be tolerated, and pet owners are responsible for cleanup.

Bags: Small bags only. All bags are subject to search.

Prohibited Items: Roller skates, skateboards, weapons, self-defense sprays, smoking or vaping products, illegal drugs, and outside food or drinks.

Payments: Vendors accept cash and credit cards. No ATMs will be available on-site.

Weather: The festival is a rain-or-shine event. Umbrellas are allowed.

Getting There

Parking: Free for 2 hours in Atlantic Station’s deck at 1371 17th 1/2 St NW. Use P2 level and exit near Stairwell 2 onto 20th Street for the Pinnacle Lot entrance.

Rideshare: Use 241 20th Street, Atlanta, GA 30363 as your drop-off point.

MARTA: Ride the red or gold line to Arts Center Station and walk 20 minutes or take the free Atlantic Station shuttle to Atlantic Drive (5-minute walk to the event).

For more updates and access to the ticket waitlist, visit the Panda Fest website.