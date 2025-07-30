Lime launches discounted 'Commuter Hours' in Atlanta

article

Electric vehicle company Lime wants to make it easier to scoot around Atlanta.

For the rest of the summer, Lime will offer "Commuter Hours" with discounts on all rides during that time of the day.

What we know:

The 20% "Commuter Hours" discount will be for all rides between 4 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day through the summer.

The company says that the program is designed to make travel more affordable for Atlanta residents heading to work, school, or transit. According to Lime, 40% of all trips occur during peak commute hours.

The announcement comes shortly after Lime surpassed 1 million rides in Atlanta for the first half of 2025.

What they're saying:

"With Commuter Hours, we are making it easier for Atlantans to choose a cleaner and more affordable option for their everyday trips, especially during the workweek when commuting can be the most expensive and time-consuming part of the day. Whether it is connecting to MARTA, getting to campus or replacing a short car ride altogether, we want to support riders with smarter and more sustainable choices that make their commutes easier and their days better. Reaching 1 million rides halfway through the year shows just how much Atlanta is embracing micromobility as a reliable part of their daily routine," said Carol Antunez, senior manager of Government Relations at Lime.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this year, Lime launched LimeBike in Atlanta - the newest model designed to better serve women, older riders, and commuters.

Lime also recently partnered with the Atlanta Beltline Partnership to offer free public classes on the Beltline to teach riders e-bike handling techniques. All participants receive a free helmet from Lime.