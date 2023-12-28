Henry County, DeKalb County deputies surprise woman on 101st birthday with parade

article

A group of metro Atlanta law enforcement officers came together this week for a great cause: celebrating a local woman's 101st birthday.

Deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and the Henry County Sheriff's Office surprised Lillie Mae Hightower with a parade in front of her house.

In a video posted to the Henry County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, Major Jerry Harrison said the deputies wanted to make Ms. Hightower's day special.

Hightower and her family went outside as the deputies drove by waving to her and turning on their sirens.

Wearing a fancy tiara, the 101-year-old smiled and waved at the officers as they went by.

"One hundred and one, what do I need to say more?" Harrison said.

The department is asking Georgians to help them wish Ms. Hightower a very happy birthday.