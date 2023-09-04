Groom won't be able to carry his bride over threshold after storm knocks tree into home

A Lilburn couple is still dealing with the impact of the severe storms that passed through metro Atlanta last week. They say a massive tree ripped through a portion of their home just weeks before they were set to get married.

With just three weeks until they say ‘I do’, resident Will Clark told FOX 5 he’ll likely have to skip out on the tradition of carrying his fiancee, Emily Peay, over the threshold of their home. The area is partially covered by a large blue tarp.

"I thought it was just thunder striking right above me, but then when I heard my fiancée scream, and heard a big ‘boom,' I realized something crazy happened," Clark said.

A tree in their backyard was uprooted and came crashing through their home.

"What’s crazy is this is the second tree to fall on a house I’ve owned," Clark recalled.

Clark says a closet full of clothes and other sentimental items were deemed unsalvageable, and both of their cars were damaged. Even more devastating, his private music studio was impacted.

"I walked downstairs and noticed that my recording studio had been hit too, so not only does this displace us from our home, but also my business," he said.

They told FOX 5 so far no one from their insurance company has come out. With concerns about asbestos, they’re hoping they’ll be re-located sooner than later.

"We’ve been through it, so we know the long process with insurance, but no one understands the time," Clark stated.

The couple said they are waiting on their insurance company to send someone out to assess the damage. In the meantime, the wedding is still on and friends have started a fundraiser to help cover the loss of income.