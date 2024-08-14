Lilburn road rage shooting leads to arrest of 29-year-old man

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for his involvement in a road rage shooting that took place at a busy Lilburn intersection on Wednesday.

Morgan James Stanton, of Lawrenceville, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark.

According to the Lilburn Police Department, a witness told officers that Stanton’s vehicle had been driving too close behind another vehicle, prompting the driver ahead to turn on his windshield wipers and spray wiper fluid, which hit Stanton’s sedan.

Investigators reported that when the vehicles came to a stop at the intersection of Lilburn Stone Mountain Rd and Greg Drive, multiple shots were fired from Stanton's car. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Officers responded to the incident around 12:45 p.m., just a few minutes after the shooting occurred. At the scene, they discovered multiple rifle shell casings.

Police did not reveal what type of gun, if any, was recovered.

Gwinnett County Jail records indicate that Stanton faces an additional charge of probation violation. Court records show that Stanton was previously arrested on charges of theft by taking on Jan. 3, 2020.