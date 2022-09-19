Lilburn man arrested for shooting, killing woman, police say

article

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 29-year-old Celeste Lawson.

On Monday, the Gwinnett Police Homicide unit arrested 49-year-old Andre Marvell King of Lilburn. He was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in connection to Lawson's death.

Officers say they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the front yard of a house on Burns Road in Lilburn on Sunday. She died from her injuries at the scene of the crime.

At this time, Gwinnett County police say they still don't know the motive behind the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.