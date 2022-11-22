Lilburn home consumed in early morning fire

article

Officials said a devastating fire broke out in a Lilburn home early Tuesday morning.

According to the 911 call from the homeowner, that fire started in the fireplace before spreading to the rest of the dwelling.

When crews arrived at 1:04 a.m., they ensured everyone was out of the house and attacked the fire.

After the blaze was put out, the homeowner told officials that he had been out of town for several months. He noticed his natural gas service had been disconnected, so he lit a fire in the fireplace to warm up the home. However, shortly after, he reported hearing a crackling noise from inside the walls and realized they were hot to the touch. That's when he said he knew his house was on fire.

None of the smoke alarms inside the home were working at the time of the incident.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Gwinnett County Government Fire and Emergency Services reported to a Jack Russell Run home to extinguish a massive fire. (Credit: Gwinnett County Government Fire and Emergency Services) From: Supplied

Officials confirmed the cause of the flames to be accidental, and connected the family to the American Red Cross. The organization will be helping them and their dog get back on their feet during repairs.

The U.S. Fire Administration has recommended that homeowners to clean and get their heating equipment and chimneys inspected by professionals every year ahead of the colder months. It may help prevent incidents like this from happening. You can find more safety information on the Gwinnett County resources site.