Lil Wayne bringing his 'Tha Carter VI' tour to Atlanta's State Farm Arena

The Brief Legendary rapper Lil Wayne is coming to Atlanta in September as part of his new American tour. The tour will celebrate over 20 years of the Louisiana rapper's "Tha Carter" album series. Joining Wayne will be special guests Tyga, Belly Kang Kushington, and NoCap.



Five-time Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne is hitting the road for a new tour, and he's making a stop in Atlanta.

"Tha Carter VI" tour will celebrate over 20 years of the Louisiana rapper's "Tha Carter" album series.

What we know:

The tour will kick off in New York on June 6 - the same day that Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter VI" arrives in stores.

The Atlanta show will take place at State Farm Arena on Sept. 29.

The tour, which will head to 34 cities across America, will feature special guests Tyga, Belly Kang Kushington, and NoCap.

What you can do:

Presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday and run through the week until the general on-sale starts on Friday at 10 a.m.

You can learn more on Live Nation's website.

The tour will also offer multiple VIP packages that will include a limited-edition poster, early entry into State Farm Arena and more.

Timeline:

The full schedule of shows is below:

Fri Jun 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

Wed Jul 30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Aug 01 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach#

Sat Aug 02 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

Sun Aug 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Aug 05 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Wed Aug 06 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 08 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 09 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Mon Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu Aug 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sat Aug 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sun Aug 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Wed Aug 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Fri Aug 22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Aug 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Fri Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 01 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

Wed Sep 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 05 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 06 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sun Sep 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Sep 16 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 18 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman#

Mon Sep 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center^%

Wed Sep 24 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

Thu Sep 25 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Sep 29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena#

Wed Oct 01 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center#

Thu Oct 02 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre#

^ Already On-Sale

# with NoCap

% Lil Wayne with Special Guests Hot Boys