Lightning strike sparks house fire in DeKalb County

article

Officials say lighting is to blame for a fire that destroyed a home overnight in DeKalb County.

The home on Gunstock Drive in the Smoke Rise Community was destroyed by the flames.

Crews say they arrived at the scene shortly before 1 a.m. and found the building covered with flames.

Officials have declared the two-story house a total loss.

No one was inside the home when the fire started.

DeKalb County Fire says they had several calls of heavy lightning right before the fire started.

The fire remains under investigation.