Lightning strike likely cause of 2 alarm fire that destroyed home in Damascus

Fire officials say a lighting strike likely cause a fire that destroyed a home in Montgomery County Monday night.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The two-alarm fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Sweet Cherry Lane in the Damascus area.

Authorities say the fire displaced the family from the home and left one firefighter injured.

Heavy storms moved across the D.C. region Monday night bring heavy rain, downed tree limbs and downed power lines.