Lightning strike destroys home of metro Atlanta Legionaries of Christ

article

The Brief A group of priests had to flee their burning home during the severe storms over the weekend. While the fire's cause hasn't been officially determined, officials tell FOX 5 that it is likely caused by lightning. A GoFundMe to support the priests and missionaries has raised over $50,000 so far.



A dozen priests and missionaries working for the Legionaries of Christ have been left without a home after a fire started during the weekend's severe storms.

Officials say the fire started on Sunday morning at around 4:45 a.m. at the home on Woodsong Road in Cumming, Georgia.

What we know:

In a press release, the Legionaries of Christ say the majority of the residents were away working at different locations when the fire broke out. The four priests inside the home were able to escape without injury.

Fr. Scott Reilly, LC, the associate pastor of St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, said that another priest saw a glow in the ceiling after a lightning strike. The group quickly called 911 and left the home.

Tragically, the fire quickly spread and consumed the home.

(Legionaries of Christ)

This was the second fire that destroyed a Forsyth County home on Sunday morning. Officials say other home fires happened in the county later in the morning.

What they're saying:

"Our neighbors are amazing. They came to our aid right away. We went over to the neighbors right in front of us, who gave us coffee and whatever we needed. They had breakfast for us and were all so kind," Reilly said.

What we don't know:

While Forsyth County Fire has listed the cause and origin of the blaze as "under investigation," officials told FOX 5 they have "plenty of reason" to suspect that lightning started the fire.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe for the organization has been set up to help the group with up-front and long-term expenses that will not be covered by the group's insurance policy.

As of Monday morning, the fundraiser has raised more than $55,000 of its $100,000 goal.