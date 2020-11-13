LightingTheLoopForAlly - Hang your Christmas lights early for 7-year-old Ally

Christmas came early for a 7-year-old girl in Birmingham, Alabama

Neighbors put holiday lights up for Ally Cheek a little early.

Ally is in hospice and her family doesn't know how much time she has left.

She and her twin sister, Bailey Grace, were born with a rare neurological disease HECW2.

Last year, the Cheek family lost Bailey Grace and now they're preparing for the unfathomable.

In a year that's been so dark, the Cheek's said even amidst what they're going through they hope everyone can find a little light in ally's story.

Anyone who would like to join and put their lights up early for Ally, should take a picture and use hashtag #LightingTheLoopForAlly.