Light & Sound with Eli Jordan: Dark Skies

FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist Eli Jordan takes us to the small town of Sharon, Georgia.

Sharon is the home of the Deerlick Astronomy Village.

Residents of the village are there because of its ability to see the stars.

There are no streetlights, no trees or anything else that could interfere with someone's view of the nighttime sky.

Houses are required to have blackout curtains and only red light is allowed once it is dark.

Sharon is located about between Atlanta and Augusta. It is in Taliaferro County and is home to fewer than 1,700 people, making it the 2nd most sparsely populated county east of the Mississippi River.