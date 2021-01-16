Liftoff! SpaceX successfully launches first Starlink mission of 2021

Another successful launch for SpaceX.

The space company sent up a Falcon 9 rocket for its 17th Starlink mission on Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39A.

About 60 Starlink internet satellites were sent into orbit at 8:02 a.m., joining about 1,000 others. The goal is to provide worldwide, space-based broadband coverage.

While this is the first Starlink launch of 2021, SpaceX launched its first mission of the new year on January 7 which was a Turkish communications satellite to help establish telecommunication services over Turkey and other countries.

Liftoff was originally scheduled for Monday morning from the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39A but was pushed to Tuesday. Late Monday evening, the launch was further delayed, "to allow additional time for pre-launch inspections," the space company tweeted.

