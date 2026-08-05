Lifelong resident named new DeKalb County Fire Rescue Chief

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The Brief DeKalb County Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Cochran-Johnson appointed Melvin K. Carter as Chief of DeKalb County Fire Rescue on Wednesday. Carter is a 26-year department veteran and lifelong DeKalb resident who graduated from Cedar Grove High School. The new chief holds multiple degrees in organizational leadership and fire science, along with executive credentialing.



DeKalb County Executive Officer Lorraine Cochran-Johnson named department veteran Melvin K. Carter as Chief of DeKalb County Fire Rescue on Wednesday.

DeKalb fire rescue chief

What we know:

Carter steps into the role with 26 years of service inside the agency.

The lifelong DeKalb County resident previously served as Deputy Chief of Operations, Deputy Chief of Training and Professional Services, and Deputy Chief of Fiscal and Support Services. His background covers fire suppression, emergency medical services, recruitment and fiscal administration.

Carter leadership vision

What they're saying:

"Chief Carter represents the very best of DeKalb County, homegrown talent, proven leadership and an unwavering commitment to service," Cochran-Johnson said. She added that Carter understands the department and understands leadership is ultimately about people and service.

"It is an incredible honor to serve as Fire Chief in the community where I was born, raised and have dedicated my career," Carter said. He noted his focus will center on ensuring firefighters have the leadership, training, resources and support necessary to protect residents.

DeKalb chief qualifications

The backstory:

Carter grew up in the area and graduated from Cedar Grove High School. He earned a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership, a Bachelor of Applied Science in Organizational Leadership with a concentration in Occupational Safety and Health, and an Associate of Applied Science in Fire Science Technology.

He holds credentials as a Chief Fire Officer and completed the Fire Service Executive Development Institute, Leadership DeKalb and the Bright Future Leadership Development Program. Carter also sits on the Georgia Trauma Task Force Board of Directors and maintains membership in the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

Department operational scope

What we don't know:

Officials have not specified an exact official start date for Carter's new role in the press release. Department representatives have not yet detailed any immediate staff shifts under the leadership transition.